Tattoo studio raises £1,200 for Manchester

It was a busy day for Fineline Tattoos as they inked the Manchester bee to raise money for victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Over 20 people visited the studio on Thursday, June 8 to have bees of all shapes, sizes and colours tattooed in order to raise money for the Manchester Tattoo Appeal.

A total of £1,200 was raised at the Oswestry studio.

Rena and Stuart Fincham, from Fineline Tattoos, were very happy with the success of the day.

“It was a really busy day, we had a lot of people come in to get tattoos and we were so happy with the turnout,” said Rena.

“Stuart, who was the front of house, sold a whole book of raffle tickets as well so that added to the total.”

Tattoo artists Rena and Sam spent from 10.30am to 5pm tattooing wrists, ribs, ankles and feet with the worker bee.

“We are really grateful to everyone who got the tattoo and would like to thank them for their generosity,” continued Rena.

The appeal was launched after 22 victims lost their lives and 116 were injured over three weeks ago in the Manchester Arena Attacks. The total amount of money raised now stands at over £400,000.