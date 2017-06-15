Foodbank launches timely appeal fo help on Father's Day

An appeal to help fathers facing crisis has been made by the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank.

The organisation based in Beatrice Street is calling for people to make vital donations of men’s toiletries, shaving products and chocolates ahead of this Sunday’s Father’s Day.

Foodbank manager Liz Jermy said Father’s Day can be a difficult time for men facing crisis, especially dads who are unable to provide food for their families or have the basic toiletry products many of us take for granted.

She said: “I recently met a single dad who was referred to the foodbank when he was waiting for his first benefit payment after being made redundant.

“He hadn’t eaten for several days, skipping meals so his kids would be able to eat instead. When he came to us, we were able to offer him not only emergency food, but also men’s toiletries like shampoo and shaving products.

“If you aren’t able to afford food, you won’t be able to afford basics like razors and shaving cream, which can make such a difference to how you’re feeling, before a job interview for example.

“This Father’s Day we will be doing all we can to continue bringing hope and help to dads and mums who are struggling to put food on the table. By donating men’s toiletries, you’ll be showing support for a man during one of the most difficult points of his life.”

The appeal is taking place at the Trussell Trust’s network of more than 420 foodbanks across the UK.

Donations can be dropped off at 56 Beatrice Street on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, the Oswestry Foodbank is running low on certain items – and with the summer holidays just weeks away, is urging people to donate the following items: tinned spaghetti, ravioli, tinned meat, tinned veg, tinned rice pudding and custard, jam, honey and marmalade, pasta sauces, coffee, sugar, breakfast cereals, biscuits, toilet paper, shower gel and clothes washing capsules.

Liz added: “We would like to thank all those who give so generously – all food is so gratefully received and given out to all who need it.”