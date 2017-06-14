Chirk stay on winning run

Chirk picked up another win in the North Wales Cricket League 1st XI League Premier Division, taking 11 points in the victory at Hawarden.

Put into bat by their hosts, wicket keeper Gareth Partridge set about the home attack with an excellent 55 that would prove to be crucial in steering the Holyhead Road men to victory.

However, Chirk got off to a terrible start, with Chris Prichard and Nick Flack both failing to trouble the scorers but Stevie Kelshaw helped steady the ship with a solid 20 before he was given out LBW.

Partridge built another mini-partnership with Shaun Walker (21) but was eventually dismissed with Chirk on 115-6, but skipper Andrew Swarbrick picked up the mantle to make a very good 41 before he was caught.

Chirk managed to reach 163 before being dismissed inside 33 overs.

Campbell Marr was the pick of the Hawarden bowlers with 4-28.

The host’s reply got off to a poor start as Wesley Sleep was caught napping and was run out for a duck by Swarbrick.

But there was a run of double figure scores for Hawarden, including Tom Ducker’s superb 62 before he was bowled by Flack.

Wynn Jones did the damage at the top of the order for Chirk, removing three of the top four, while Jonathan Phillips picked up three of the last four, with Gareth Kelshaw running out the final wicket as Hawarden were dismissed for 145.

Flack finished with 1-39, Luke Gardner 1-28 – both off eight overs – while Jones grabbed 3-35 off seven while Phillips finished with 3-17 from 3.1 overs.

This week, the 1sts host Gresford at home at 1pm.