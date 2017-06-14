Six weeks of roadworks on A495 under way

A six-week daytime road closure on the Welsh border is under way.

Shropshire Council is undertaking “esssential resurfacing work” the A495 between Porth Y Waen and the Llansantffraid junction, meaning the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

A signed diversion route via the A483, A490 and A495 (and vice-versa) will be in place during these times, while traffic lights will be used outside of the hours for safety reasons if required.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This site has been identified via a combination of asset management data and local engineering judgment and has been deemed in need of essential maintenance.

“As such we ask for people’s patience and support while the work is carried out and offer our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.”

Access to properties and businesses within the site and emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the work.

All other traffic will have to use the diversion.

Information about the work can be found on a dedicated webpage at shropshire.gov.uk/roadworks where updates will be added to this page throughout the work to keep motorists informed of progress.