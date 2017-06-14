Ofsted experts are impressed by nursery

An Oswestry nursery is celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ status from Ofsted.

Kidszone Day Nursery, at Eastern Oswestry Community Centre in Cabin Lane, was visited by Ofsted in May after their previous inspection in 2015.

And the staff have revealed their delight at the outcome.

The Ofsted report says: “The staff regularly observe children as they play, asses their progress and plan interesting and fun activities overall.

“This means that children, including those in receipt of additional funding, enjoy their time at nursery and make good progress.”

“Staff help children to understand behavioural expectations and they praise and celebrate children's achievements.

“Children are confident and self-motivated to learn. The children’s behaviour is good.”

The nursery staff were also commended for the ‘strong and effective’ relationships with parents, which has a positive impact on children’s learning at home as well as in the nursery setting.

Kerry Davies, manager at the nursery, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the report.

“The girls here work really hard and the quality of the report shows their commitment to the nursery and the children.

“Our children here are lovely and I think they sensed something was happening that week, so they were great and well behaved.”