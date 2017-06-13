Oswestry are weather beaten

The weather did what none of their previous six opponents had managed to achieve when rain bought a halt to Oswestry’s 100 per cent record in the Birmingham League.

Not a ball was bowled in Saturday’s home clash with Coventry and NW at Morda Road, so both teams had to settle for five points.

And with all their rivals starting on time, Oswestry saw their lead cut to 19 points at the top of the Division Two table.

Fordhouses, one of their main rivals, earned 24 points from a narrow victory over Old Elizabethans – but Oswestry’s skipper Robbie Clarke was philosophical about the day’s events.

“You can’t do anything about the rain – we’re in such a strange area weatherwise,” said Clarke. “Sometimes we’re the only team to play – today the boot was on the other foot.

“The bad weather was certainly very localised – our Seconds played a full game at Shrewsbury.”

That game saw Oswestry Seconds losing by five wickets to their Shrewsbury counterparts in a game between the top two teams in the division.

Oswestry lost Owen Aspinall to the first ball of the game, and they never really recovered.

They were all out for just 88, although Shrewsbury did not have things all their own way when they replied.

Chris Woodcock took three wickets with his leg spin, but the home side edged home at 92-5.

Oswestry Fourths also came out second best when they hosted table-topping Ludlow Fourths at Morda Road on Saturday.

Neil Darley led the way with 63no as Oswestry reached 187-4 in their 40 overs. Josh Darley added 38 and Graeme Boyd 33no.

But Tom Prince’s 86 put Ludlow in control when they replied, and they reached their target at 191-3 with three-and-a-half overs to spare.

n Oswestry are hoping for better weather this Saturday when they travel to Penkridge (midday). The Seconds are at home to Penkridge Seconds (12.30).

Oswestry Thirds are at home to Quayside on Saturday in a fixture that will be played at Overton, while the Fourths visit Madeley Fourths on Sunday.