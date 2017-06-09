Owen Paterson re-elected for sixth time as Conservatives hold North Shropshire

OWEN Paterson has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire for the sixth time as he increased his share of the vote.



Mr Paterson received 33,642 votes, more than 16,000 more than his nearest rival Graham Currie of the Labour Party, bringing his overall share of the vote to 60.5 per cent.

He refused to speculate on the future of Conservative Party leader Theresa May after a poor night for the Tories, as they headed towards not securing the number of seats needed for a majority.

Mr Paterson's lead over Labour was 16,355 as Mr Currie received 17,287 votes - nearly 7,000 more than two years ago.

Lib Dem candidate Tom Thornhill came third with 2,948 and Oswestry-based Green Party man Duncan Kerr polled 1,722 votes.

More reaction to follow....