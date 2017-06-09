More budding actors sought for film

After the success of the first auditions, Rocking Horse Studios are on the lookout for more budding actors to take part in their community film.

Run for Your Life is Oswestry’s first anti-bullying feature-length film which will be shot at North Shropshire College.

Gareth Thomas, producer of the film, contacted the Advertizer to publicise the first auditions and find an actress to play the lead bully. After taking part in her first-ever audition, 15-year-old Ellie Hayward landed herself the role as ‘Anne-Marie’.

Ellie said: “I was really nervous because I’ve never done anything like this before. But I am extremely excited to take part in the film.

”My advice for anyone who wants to audition is to take a deep breath before you start!”

Now the search is on to find more talent to perform in the film.

There are four roles up for grabs – two sidekicks to the bully, played by a boy and girl, and two sidekicks to the victim, also played by a boy and a girl.

Gareth said: “The auditions will be a little different this time, as we’ll pair up the hopefuls and they’ll take part in improvisation so we can see how they work together.

“We’re really hopeful more budding actors turn up to audition after the success of last time and that we’ll find people perfect for the role.”

The roles are open to boys and girls and must be college age, around 15 to 19.

Auditions will take place on Saturday at Oswestry Memorial Hall, starting at 11am.

For those interested in auditioning, you must book a time for your audition slot and you will receive an audition pack.

For more information and to book your audition, send an email to rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com or ring 01691 570961 or 07495 335775.