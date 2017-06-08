More help on offer for entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs who have an idea for a business model but don’t know how to get it off the ground are to be offered extra help to make their dreams come true.

A new enterprise hub of the Shropshire Youth Support Trust is to be launched in Oswestry offering mentoring advice and facilities.

The new north Shropshire hub will be housed at the British Ironwork Centre.

The Ironworks sees it as a natural progression as it already houses its Enterprise centre, which offers a launchpad to fledgling artists and businesses starting out.

Owner Clive Knowles said: “We have always had an entrepreneurial spirit here and we understand the difficulties faced by young entrepreneurs starting out.

“Supporting and sponsoring innovation and creativity is what we have always strived to do and now it’s being formalised within a charitable trust.

“The initiative is aimed at people aged from 19 to 29 and we will work with them to help them launch their dream.

“That help could be mentoring them or offering to share our resources with them, such as giving them a desk with a phone and a PC, or space within one of our workshops – and, of course, access to the Ironworks visitor footfall.

“We will share our expertise and our facilities to help these young people succeed.”

The Shropshire Youth Support Trust already operates out of Telford but there was nothing to help young people in this area, said Mr Knowles.

The official launch of the initiative will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at the Ironworks when the mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, will cut the ribbon.

The keynote speaker for the event will be John Timpson, the owner and chairman of the Timpson’s chain of more than 1,300 shops, who has about 5,000 employees. Attendance at the launch evening is by invitation only.