First glimpse of Ifton miners' £50,000 statue

08 June 2017 18:22
A memorial sculpture is another step closer to fruition – and the Advertizer has had a sneak peek of it.
Oswestry artist George Triggs has been commissioned to create the two-metre tall figure of a miner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the closure of Ifton Colliery next November.
George, who unveiled an artificial clay model on Wednesday, said: “I can’t wait to see it finished.
“I’m a little bit nervous because I really want to get it right and it will be there for years to come.
“I have loved this project.
“It’s not often you get a commission for an area local to you – and not often you get to do one you really believe in.”
Once completed, the sculpture will be placed on a metre-tall plinth in the Memorial Garden in the centre of St Martins, looking across the site of the former pit, which is now a nature reserve.
Huw Ellis, one of the group who put the idea to St Martins Parish Council last year, said: “It’s brilliant. I think it’s even better than I thought it would be.
“The detail in his trousers and belt is brilliant.”
The model will be now scaled up by the team at Castle Fine Arts Foundry, based in Llanrhaeadr, who will cast the finished sculpture in bronze.
Councillor Sue Schofield, the former chairman of St Martins Parish Council, added: “We have been liaising with Chris Jones from the foundry and he has been superb in guiding us and giving us an awful lot of advice.”
