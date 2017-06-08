Maternity services 'suspended' in Oswestry

Oswestry Maternity Unit was closed last night, health bosses have confirmed.



The temporary suspension of services at the midwife-led unit (MLU) based at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen began at 8pm and was lifted at 8am this morning.

It is the latest in a series of overnight suspensions of the unit, the latest being over the Bank Holiday Weekend at the end of May.

Sarah Jamieson, head of midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said it was due to sickness in Telford.

She continued: “Unfortunately, sickness which has been affecting the consultant-led unit at Princess Royal Hospital over recent days is continuing and, as a result, we are temporarily suspending services at Oswestry MLU from 8pm tonight until 8am tomorrow in order to redeploy staff to where they are most needed. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Oswestry and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour while services are suspended at Oswestry MLU.”

