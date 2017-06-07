'Buzzytime' ahead for tattoo studio

An Oswestry tattoo studio will be taking part in raising money for the Manchester Tattoo Appeal.

Fine Line Tattoos will be offering to tattoo the Manchester Bee to raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The Manchester tattoo appeal began after the terror attack which happened on Monday, May 22 when a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people and injured 116 others.

Tattooists across the country began inking the image of a worker bee, which was adopted as a motif for Manchester during the industrial revolution and now is an emblem of unity and solidarity shown by the public in the wake of the bombings.

The Oswestry studio, in Oswald Road, is offering to tattoo the Manchester bee on Thursday, from 10.30am.

The tattoo will cost £50 with all money raised going towards helping the victims of the Manchester bombing attacks.

Stuart Fincham, from Fine Line Tattoos, said: “We’ve already had so much interest from people wanting the tattoo.

“It’s something we really wanted to get involved in. The target of £250,000 has already been smashed and we want to add to that.”

The studio will have three tattoo artists – Rena, James and Sam – who will be busy inking the bees on the day.

“We are able to cater to people’s needs – whether they want it black and grey or in colour, small or large, and wherever they want on their body,” added Stuart.

n To book a place, contact Fine Line Tattoos on 07790 047207.