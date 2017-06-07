Cae Glas return to winning ways on home turf

Shropshire County Cricket League - Division Three

Cae Glas v Acton Reynald

After last week’s disappointing result, Cae Glas were looking to return to winning ways when they entertained Acton Reynald at Gatacre on Saturday.

The match was the first to be played in the win/lose format of the league.

Invited to bat by the visitors, despite tight bowling on a damp pitch, Reynald failed to make an early breakthrough and a tremendous opening stand of 122 between Ian Holgate (64) and Andy Griffiths (50), provided a solid platform to post a challenging total.

Skipper George Candler marshaled the middle order superbly as he added 37, taking the home side to 196 for eight in their 45 overs.

Steve Bullin (three for 24) and Kev Harrison (three for 39), were the pick of the Reynald bowlers.

In reply, early success by the home bowlers didn’t give Acton Reynald the chance to mount a serious challenge to reach the total, and some excellent catching all round led to Cae Glas taking wickets steadily as the visitors tried desperately to stay in the game.

Briefly Adey Hudson (30) and Mark Bullin (34) picked up the scoring rate in the middle of the innings to bring some hope, but when Hudson was dismissed by an excellent catch from Pete Bowyer, the result never looked in doubt as Acton Reynald were dismissed for 160 in the 42nd over, 35 runs short.

Matt Coulson with three for 16 and two fine catches, was the pick of the Cae Glas bowlers and Dave Edwards, making his first team debut, weighed in with three for 48.

n Cae Glas hope to take their winning form with them again this week when they make the long journey to Chelmarsh.