Six of the best - and still hungry for more

A third century of the season for Warrick Fynn and a first five-wicket haul for the club by Pakistani pace ace Sadaf Hussain helped Oswestry maintain their 100 per cent winning record.

Robbie Clarke’s team delighted a big Morda Road crowd with a 31-run victory over a strong Old Elizabethans side to make it six wins out of six in their best-ever start to a season – and a 30-point lead at the top of the Birmingham League Division Two.

And Clarke himself can see no reason why the winning run should come to a halt.

“We’re playing at the top of our game at the moment, and everyone’s producing the goods with bat and ball.

“Warrick’s on fire, the rest of the batsmen look in good nick, and the bowlers are operating well as a unit.

“And we now have a bowler in Sadaf who can blast out the last couple of batsmen – something we haven’t had since Jonathan Miles was at the peak of his form five or six years ago.

“Having said that, we know we’ll have to keep working hard. We’ve done just that so far, and this is no time to start slacking.”

After Oswestry won the toss and elected to bat, Fynn scored 105 to take his seasonal tally to 579 – a massive 212 runs more than any other batsman in the Birmingham League.

And he received good support from Clarke, whose batting is hitting new heights as he settles into the captaincy.

Clarke’s 62 included four huge sixes, and with Alex Ramsay (37) and Alun Morris (23) weighing in towards the end of the innings, Oswestry closed on 250 from their 55 overs.

Ian Davies took an early wicket when OEs replied, before Hussain took centre stage.

The 6ft 5in left-armer trapped Richard Gardiner lbw, had OEs skipper Jamie Boyle caught by Alun Morris, and then dismissed danger man Atiq Ur Rehman first ball as the visitors slipped to 78-4.

Jack Myers and James Padden then shared a century partnership, and while they were at the wicket a shock away victory looked on the cards.

But Mark Robinson ended the stand by having Padden caught by Morris, and the in-form spinner went on to pick up three more wickets and finish with 4-52.

Hussain returned to the attack to clean bowl the last two OEs tail-enders, and Oswestry were home and dry. Myers was still there at the end on 76no, and Hussain’s final figures were 5-71.

Oswestry are at home again this Saturday when they face Coventry and North Warwickshire. The game starts at midday, entry is free and another big crowd is expected.

Oswestry Seconds shared the spoils in a thrilling tie at Milford Hall Seconds.

Fine bowling by youngsters Sam Davies (4-65) and Alex Selby (3-36) had Milford Hall in trouble at 122-7, but they rallied to finish on 250-9 from their 50 overs.

Fine batting by Mike O’Reilly (85), James O’Reilly (48no), Steve Humphreys (42) and Darron Humphreys (21) got the Oswestry reply off to a great start, but a run-out off the last ball of the match saw them all out for 250.

Oswestry Seconds travel to table-topping Shrewsbury Seconds on Saturday.