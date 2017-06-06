Tributes paid to man found dead in Gobowen home

Tributes have been paid to a man found dead in Gobowen.

The man, named locally as Mark Philpotts, worked at Wrexham Council.

A Wrexham County Borough Council spokesperson said: “We send our condolences to the family of Mr Philpotts during this sad time.”

Police were called to the property in Chirk Road shortly before 3.20pm on Thursday, June 1 following concern for the occupant’s safety.

A spokesperson from the police said: “Officers attended and discovered the body of a man. The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Next of kin have been notified but formal identification is yet to take place.

The incident has been passed on to the coroner.

Friends of the Gobowen man took to Facebook to pay their respects, describing his ‘wicked sense of humour’.

The Lodge public house in Weston Rhyn posted: “Such a lovely, polite and considerate young man. Always had a smile on his face, one of life’s beautiful souls taken far too soon.”