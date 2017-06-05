Motorcyclist killed in crash near Oswestry

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A483 near Sweeney Hall.

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to a crash between a Honda motorbike and a Hyundai Tuscon on Sunday at around 2.15pm.

Police say it is believed the motorcyslist, who was driving away from Oswestry, collided with the black Hyundai.

The driver of the car was uninjured but the biker, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven before the crash.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 394S of June 4. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.