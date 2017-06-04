Museum calls for more volunteers

A call for volunteers has been made by the popular Oswestry Town Museum.

Two open days will be held this week – on Thursday and Saturday – in a bid to bring some new faces who are interested in history and heritage and want to get involved with their local museum.

It launched in 2012 and receives thousands of visitors every year – with the 25,000th visitor walking through the door in April.

Mark Hignett from the museum said: “We are a small volunteer-led town museum supported by Oswestry Town Council with the aim of telling the story of Oswestry through its people.

“We are looking for volunteers to help in all areas of the museum including meet and greet, researchers, admin, display creation and more with opportunities to suit all ages and hours to fit in with you.

“If you want to find out more about how the museum works and how you could help as a volunteer why not pop along to one of the open days next week.”

The open days will be held on Thursday and Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, at the Oswestry Town Museum, which is based on the top floor of The Guildhall on the Bailey Head.

For more information call 01691 680241 on Wednesday, Friday or Saturday, or visit the website www.oswestrytownmuseum.co.uk or on Facebook.