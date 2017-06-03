Father Christmas is on his way!

Oswestry Cambrian Rotarians have started building a new Santa float in time for the Christmas parade and street collection in December.

Now that Cambrian has taken over the town’s street collection with Santa, it was time to build a new float.

There has been a long tradition of the Santa street collections in Oswestry started many years ago by the Round Table, then more recently by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes and now the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club are proud to be continuing the tradition for the benefit of the clubs and organisations in the town that they will be supporting in the future.

Cambrian are in the early stages of the new design and are already grateful to the Oswestry Men’s Shed project on the Oswestry Showground for producing a number of special brackets and to the British Ironwork Centre for the supply of steel to support the platform for Santa’s sleigh to land on.

They have also had support from the Treble Niners’ Bonfire Fund to help purchase a chassis.

The cost of the build is significant to the club so if any businesses in the town would like to offer any sponsorship to assist them then they will be pleased to acknowledge their contribution through publicity and on their club’s own website, so please get in touch.

President Mike Lade said: “A small monetary investment now is an investment into the future large scale fundraising by our club so we can help the smaller clubs and organisations in the town.”

n Oswestry Cambrian Rotary is ready to welcome men and women of 18-plus from all professions, businesses and the local community. They meet for a drink or a coffee informally at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7pm for 7.30pm.

For more information go along to hear what the new style of Rotary has to offer or contact Mike Lade on 01691 650854 or email oswestrycambrianrc@btinternet.com or visit their website www.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk