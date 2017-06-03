New 16ft sculpture could be made from guns

A major new sculpture is to be designed and built in Oswestry in a similar vein to the Knife Angel – this time created by guns.

Clive Knowles at the British Ironwork Centre hit the national headlines with the stunning 24ft Knife Angel, created with 100,000 knives collected from police forces throughout the country.

The aim was to highlight the dreadful impact of knife crime, and there are still hopes it will be displayed in Trafalgar Square.

Now Mr Knowles wants to have a similar impact on gun crime – and has already received support from West Midlands’ police and crime commissioner.

Mr Knowles intends on installing secure gun banks around the country and then using the firearms to create another work of art which would stand about 16ft tall.

“There is already an anti-firearms symbol at the United Nations building in New York which is a gun with a twisted barrel,” said Mr Knowles.

“We will come up with something very different – maybe a dove of peace, or something like that. We think the wings could be created by shotguns.

“We need to do what we can to highlight gun crime in the same way the Knife Angel raises awareness of knife crime.

“The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has already said he would help pioneer the campaign and I will be working with him this year and next to see it through.

“We have agreed to supply firearm bins throughout the West Midlands to collect the guns.

“Something needs to be done. There has been a 30 per cent increase in gun crime. It is a problem in the West Midlands, and a problem throughout the rest of the UK. The statistics are frightening.

“The Metropolitan Police have already said gun crime is getting out of control.

“I admire and respect Mr Jamieson for his stance on this. He is grasping the nettle early and is doing something to raise public awareness of the issues surrounding knife crime.

“Some police forces are reluctant and are saying this isn’t the right time. He has said we should deal with the issue now before the problem is allowed to get any bigger. It takes a strong and brave man to do that.

“Like the knives, once we get one police force supporting us, others will follow.

“There are not so many guns on the streets as knives – but it is still a significant number and runs into thousands. We found three guns among the knives that have been delivered to the Ironworks – we had them deactivated, made safe and they are now locked in a safe.

“In Shropshire, I am sure there are a lot of shotguns lying around. Farmers would have used them to shoot rabbits; in time the farms would have changed hands, the guns would not be used any more and will be lying in attics or in cupboards or under beds. There’s a chance any of these could end up in the wrong place.”