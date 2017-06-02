Chirk care home residents have a flying visit from owls

Published date: 02 June 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

Residents at a care home in Chirk had a hoot of a time recently thanks to a visit from some feathered friends.

Staff and residents at Chirk Court Care Home, which is managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, welcomed guests from the Stockley Birds of Prey Centre in Arley near Northwich.

“As well as arranging a wide range of our own activities and events for residents, we also link in with many organisations in the wider community who can entertain, delight, or intrigue residents often with an insight to new hobbies and interests,” said care home manager Lisa Johnson.

Mandi Southern, activities coordinator at Chirk Court added: “Residents were absolutely delighted when the owls visited.

“The birds were incredibly calm and happy to be handled under the guidance of the sanctuary staff.

“It was a real privilege to welcome the owls, allowing residents to have a personal encounter directly with the birds.”

  • See full story in the Advertizer

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts