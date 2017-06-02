It's time to finally sort out Mile End

A former Oswestry mayor has called for action to tackle an untidy roundabout.

Dubbed the ‘Gateway to Oswestry’, the Mile End roundabout has been criticised in recent months for being overgrown and unkempt, with volunteers suggesting they may take action themselves.

Now Paul Milner, who was re-elected to Oswestry Town Council and became Shropshire councillor for Oswestry South earlier this month, has called on Highways England to take action.

In a letter to the national organisation, he said: “The roundabout, along with the verges of our bypass, look very much unkept and untidy which has led to many residents contacting me and the local press to voice their concerns regarding this matter.

“It really is not a good advert our lovely town deserves.

“We have around 25 million-plus vehicles that use this roundabout every year and it is the first impression of our town that millions of people see. It is an opportunity that should invite people into Oswestry and want to visit rather than to pass us by.

“Many businesses in and around Oswestry rely heavily on tourism for their livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, volunteers who are looking to breathe new life into the tourist information centre at Mile End have said they may tackle the overgrown roundabout.

Clive Knowles, the British Ironwork Centre owner who is behind the initiative, said: “It’s the entrance to our town, but this is about the ninth year it hasn’t been maintained properly and there is a level of frustration that it isn’t being managed and is being neglected.

“There are other entrances to Oswestry that need to be addressed but that one takes the biggest amount of traffic and it is definitely having a negative effect on the economy and people’s impression of the town.

“When you look at other towns like Shrewsbury, it’s almost as if we’re the poor relation.”

Mr Knowles said taking on the roundabout would be a “natural step up” from the TIC plans.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “We always maintain roundabouts to make sure there are no visibility issues and will be at Mile End roundabout to do this in the next few weeks.”