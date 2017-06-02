Details of 48 new homes at Baschurch are revealed

A company has revealed details of a new housing project in Baschurch.

Shropshire Stone and Granite received outline planning permission in May 2015 for up to 50 homes on its site in Station Road.

It said the location was no longer viable and it wished to move its business.

The site also includes the former Boreatton Arms public house.

A planning statement for the reserved matters put to Shropshire Council earlier this month says: “The outline application was approved for a maximum of 50 dwellings.

“The submitted scheme of 48 provides a good mix of housing sizes varying from modest two-bedroom cottages up to large four-bedroom homes.

“This range will provide homes to suit the widest possible range of buyers, from singles, couples, the elderly all the way up to larger families.”

The homes will be developed by Chartland Homes, which built more than 20 homes in Whittington and which received an award from the Oswestry Civic Society. The new homes in Baschurch are set to be of a similar design.

The statement adds: “Having despaired for many years over the design and detailing of most modern new-build housing estates which we feel resemble computer-cloned regimented boxes, we are now breaking the mould by proving, with careful and creative design, we can lift the value of villages and the surroundings by providing dwellings which harmonise and integrate into their immediate setting and environment.”

A decision from Shropshire Council is expected by August 16.