£600,000 garden to be created at the Orthopaedic

A new £600,000 garden has been revealed by the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The specialist hospital has teamed up with national charity Horatio’s Garden and award-winning garden designer Bunny Guinness to transform the garden around the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries for its patients.

Once completed, it will be one of just four in the country.

Funding will be sourced by Horatio’s Garden while the League of Friends will also be looking to support with fundraising of its own.

The project was launched last week at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The plans were received with excitement by members of the hospital’s board of governors.

Chief executive Mark Brandreth said: “This is amazing news for our spinal injury patients and their families.”

Victoria Sugden, manager of the League of Friends, added: “It is very exciting for us.”

Other gardens are based at Stoke Mandeville, Salisbury Hospital and at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

To find out more about the project visit www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/horatios-garden/ oswestry where you can also support the fundraising effort.