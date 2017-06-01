Signs that volunteers are making a huge impression at fort...

Visitors to the iconic Oswestry Hillfort are assured of a bright welcome following the installation of a new sign.

Volunteers, including local residents, formed the new Oswestry Heritage Gateway group, and in partnership with English Heritage – the guardians of the 3,000-year-old landmark – created a new entrance sign packed full of information of its history, ecology and an advisory that cyclists should keep off the Iron Age feature.

The groups will also be working together to discuss forthcoming work at the site.

Volunteer Neil Phillips said: “We are putting together a programme of tasks to the end of the year which will keep our growing team of volunteers very busy.

“Activities include litter picking, fencing inspection, signage audits, visitor counts, and other landscape maintenance. We will also be continuing with vegetation control around the ponds following a major session of clearance involving volunteers earlier this year.”

Working with volunteers at Old Oswestry has helped English Heritage develop a new model for caring for historic sites, with some tasks being remotely organised and supervised by Oswestry Heritage Gateway coordinators.

English Heritage’s Helen Allen said: “It has been a truly inspiring experience working with the Oswestry Heritage Gateway team.

“It is amazing how a group of local people has evolved into a passionate community initiative which really is helping our organisation to protect this important historic site.

“The volunteers are already having a positive impact on the site, and I look forward to seeing how, by working together, we can continue to transform Old Oswestry hillfort for the better.”

Mr Phillips said new volunteers were always welcome, even if they have just an occasional few hours to spare.

Anyone interested should contact him on 07751 160576 or via Facebook by searching ‘OldOswestryHillfort’.

Meanwhile, a midsummer herbal walk will take place at Oswestry Hillfort on Saturday, June 17, from 2pm to 4pm, to discover the healing properties of some of the plant life at the site, under the expert eye of herbalist Natalie Morris.

The walk begins at Gatacre Playing Fields and costs £5.

Places are limited making pre-registration essential via the Old Oswestry Hillfort page on Facebook, or email kate@kateclarkepr.com