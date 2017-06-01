Ellesmere Market Hall entrance set for a revamp

A revamp of the entrance to Ellesmere’s historic market hall has been approved by Shropshire Council.

Applicant Lincoln McMullan, on behalf of All Together Ellesmere, said creating a cover over the existing ramp access at the side of the building will benefit traders and shoppers.

Planning officer Mark Perry noted that although the hall is not listed, it is in a conservation area and makes “a positive contribution to the character of the streetscape.”

He added: “The proposed development is for an improvement to an existing town community facility.

“The existing door to the hall opens straight into the open, causing loss of heat and draughts when people enter and leave the building causing the hall to be cold, especially during the winter.”

Some of the groups who gave their support included North Shropshire College, Ellesmere Youth Club and MD Warriors, who host sessions at the building in Scotland Street.

Support also came from the town council.

Mr McMullan had said one of the main benefits of the revamp and the improved side access would be the large front doors of the market hall could be kept shut during winter months, while also improving the security of the building.

He added: “The completion of the proposal will allow the market hall’s large front door to be locked and therefore disused during the winter months. The hall will be accessed via the new enclosed ramp.

“The large front doors will not be used which will help keep the hall suitably warm for community engagements in winter.”

He added the building acts as “a focal point for the community”, hosting events such as the Farmers’ Market, the annual Food Festival, craft fairs, dog handling and Christmas Festival events.