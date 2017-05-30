Oswestry pays its respects to Manchester victims

Oswestry paid its respects to the victims of last week’s Manchester terrorist attack.

People from the town and visitors were invited to reflect and pray for peace, the city and all those involved in the horrific attack which saw 22 people – including children and teenagers – lose their lives while more than 60 others were injured as they left a concert by pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.

There was also the opportunity to light a candle in memory of the victims on Saturday evening at St Oswald’s Parish Church.

The gathering was organised by Rev Simon Thorburn, vicar of St Oswald’s Parish Church, and Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Vince Hunt, who welcomed those who attended.

Cllr Hunt said the attack was a “cowardly act”, adding: “Our support and deepest sympathy is extended to all the families of the victims of this horrific attack and we mourn deeply all the victims and, of course, the loss of such young and innocent lives.

“We applaud the wonderful spirit that has been shown by the Manchester community in supporting and caring for those affected by the tragedy and place on record our thanks and admiration for the emergency services carrying out their duties in such traumatic circumstances.”

The flag at Oswestry’s Guildhall was flown at half-mast last week in remembrance of those who died.

Further messages of support came from Clive Wright, chief executive of Shropshire Council, which observed a minute’s silence alongside the rest of the UK at 11am on Thursday.

He said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain the families involved must feel. The event should have been a wonderful evening, forming happy memories for those youngsters and their families; instead, it will leave lasting scars.

“I echo the words and sentiment expressed over the last few days and join the many voices who stand defiant of these acts. We must stand together as a country and we will continue to support our colleagues in the police and other authorities who work with us to protect our communities.

“Although the risks in Shropshire are comparatively low, please stay vigilant whilst also being appropriately calm and reassuring to others, where necessary, knowing that plans are in place to fight this campaign of fear.”

Staff at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen also marked the minute’s silence, while flags were lowered to half-mast on Thursday in memory of the victims.