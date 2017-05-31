Bridge too far for Chirk

North Wales Cricket League 1st XI League Premier Division

Chirk lost away on their travels to the coast at Menai Bridge.

Batting first after winning the toss, Chirk posted an impressive 247 all out from their 50 overs, with Stevie Kelshaw’s 82 and Gareth Partridge’s 80 setting an excellent platform.

Kelshaw was trapped LBW by Paul Lucas while Partridge was caught off the bowling of Ashley Wood.

However, only wicket keeper James Carter was the other Chirk player to contribute to the score with a late cameo of 25.

Any hope of a Chirk win soon vanished though as the hosts’ opening partnership was finally brought to an end at 139 as Menai skipper Dion Holden was caught off the bowling of Luke Gardner.

Fellow opener Jack Gower scored an unbeaten 114 as Menai wrapped up an impressive nine-wicket win.

Danny Creek finished 48 not out as Gardner picked 1-42 off six overs, as Chirk picked up a solitary point.

n Chirk host St Asaph on Saturday at Holyhead Road, stumps at 1pm.