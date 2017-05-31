Two of town's empty shops to be re-opened

An area of Oswestry blighted by empty shops is to get a new lease of life.

The state of Cross Street has been a talking point of the town in recent years as landlords have struggled to fill the derelict shops.

But now progress is being made as Nightingale House Hospice based in Wrexham and a pop-up shop called Jolt have taken over two shops in the run-down street.

Nightingale House will move into the former Clinton’s Cards and Jolt, run by Designs in Mind, will set up for a fortnight in July in the former Chrissie’s handbag shop.

And it is thought both shops, let by Halls Commercial, will be open in time for the town’s annual Food and Drink festival also in July.

Rebecca Welch from Halls said: “These are two interesting stores and we are delighted they are destined for the popular Cross Street.

“It is the first time Nightingale House will have a presence in the town and we’re delighted Designs in Mind, which has been based in the town for many years, is bringing the Jolt brand to Oswestry.”

The money taken at the charity shop will help provide specialist palliative care services, free-of-charge, to patients and their families.

Caroline Siddall from Nightingale House said: “We have worked for people in Oswestry for a long time and we have a great relationship with the people there.

“We are pleased to finally have a base there and are looking forward to seeing the great things donated, helping people find what they are looking for and raising money for the charity.

“It will be great for fundraising but also to raise awareness of the work we do in the town.”

Jolt, which will be open from July 8 to July 22, will sell vibrant homeware and prints made by Designs in Mind members who have been referred to the studio through the mental-health scheme.

Jo Watkins from the group said the pop-up shop is a trial before they make a decision to open a permanent retail base.

“There are so many interesting things happening in Oswestry so it is great to be able to be part of this too, and reduce the number of empty shops here.

“Our dream would be the retail space could provide an income for our members.”

n Anyone interested in volunteering for Nightingale House should call 01978 314292.