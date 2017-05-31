Knife Angel could become our answer to Angel of North

The majestic Knife Angel will finally be moved out of its studio at the British Ironwork Centre next week.

There are still hopes it will be displayed on the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square as a national monument against knife crime.

But its final resting place could be the sculpture park at the Ironworks Centre – strategically placed within sight of the A5 so it could become Shropshire’s answer to the Angel of the North.

Ironworks boss Clive Knowles believes it could become a major tourist attraction for the area.

BBC’s The One Show has been granted exclusive rights to film the 24ft sculpture being lifted by crane out of the studio where it was created to help raise national awareness of knife crime.

Once it is hanging in the air, the crane can record its exact weight – and the process to have it displayed on the fourth plinth can begin in earnest.

Mr Knowles said: “We need to take the roof off the building and a crane will lift it 60ft to 70ft in the air.

“Once it is out, we can jet wash it to make sure it’s clean – and the crane can record its weight. That’s one thing we don’t have yet.

“Once we have that, we can complete the form and send it to the mayor’s office in London and try to get the Knife Angel displayed in Trafalgar Square.

“This is a national effort, a monument to knife violence. We need the public to hear the Angel’s voice. The fourth plinth is the perfect place to do that.

“It does seem that some people struggle with the idea of something as controversial as the Knife Angel in Trafalgar Square, thinking it projects Britain as this awful place full of aggressive, wicked people.

“They should listen to the other side of the argument. This is about a country working together, getting 100,000 blades off the street and casting a huge spotlight on the problem, rather than brushing it under the rug. This country is grasping the nettle and not hiding from the issues.”

The Knife Angel is destined to become Shropshire’s version of the Angel of the North, whatever London’s decision.

Although there are cities in the UK which are keen to display the Knife Angel, Mr Knowles said he is keen to submit plans to allow its final destination to be the sculpture park at the Ironworks, close to the A5.

“I would like to put it in an elevated position so motorists will be able to see it as they drive past – it could become quite a tourist attraction, and be Shropshire’s Angel of the North,” he said.

“It would be our visual monument against violence – a national monument the like of which will never be seen again.

“The Angel was devised in Shropshire and built in Shropshire. It should be displayed here.”