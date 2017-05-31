Frankton lose their way

In the Shropshire County Cricket League Premier Division, Frankton were well beaten at Market Drayton on Saturday.

Batting first, the hosts set a difficult target of 209 after being bowled out for 208 inside 50 overs, with six of the Drayton batsmen reaching double figures in a team effort.

Drayton skipper James Coggins (33) was one of four batters who reached their 30s, including top scorer Nigel Wellings, who was dismissed by Jack Hutchinson for 38.

Hutchinson, who was second change bowler, finished with a fine 7-46 from 12 overs as he almost single-handedly kept Frankton in the match.

Stuart Lammie took 2-37 and Jacob Northwood took 1-29 off seven overs.

In reply, Frankton got off to a flyer as both openers reached 20 plus with Ian Whitticase’s 27 and Archie Dickin’s 21, but Sam Evans struck twice to remove them before adding Alex Evans’s scalp to make it three.

Jordan Parry took the fight to the Drayton attack and his fine 32 gave Frankton hope, but Mellings struck three times to destroy the middle order.

After that, Frankton were beaten, eventually bowled out for 143 and only picking up six points.

n The First XI host Quatt Firsts at Hardwick Park on Saturday, starting at 1pm.

There was no such hard work for Frankton 2nds as they thrashed their Wroxeter Grove counterparts at Hardwick Park.

Putting their hosts into bat, Wroxeter soon regretted their choice as Frankton racked up 223-7 declared from 43.2 overs.

The runs were shared mainly among three batsmen – Tom Cockayne scored 56 not out, while Cian Jones also reached 50, with Jason Brookes falling four short of 50.

Matt Ramsey was the pick of the opposition bowlers with 3-58.

Any fears of a Grove fight back were soon allayed as four of the top five scored two runs between them, including ducks for numbers three, four and five.

Will James and Brad Stackhouse shared the wickets between them, with James picking up 6-20 and Stackhouse grabbing 4-12 as Wroxeter were bowled out for 47.

Frankton picked up 24 points and will face Quatt in the reverse fixture, also at 1pm.