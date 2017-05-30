Records tumble as Oswestry breeze to yet another win

A fine all-round bowling performance and a magnificent opening stand between Warrick Fynn and Joe Carrasco led Oswestry’s cricketers to their fifth win out of five on Saturday – and their most impressive victory so far.

Oswestry bowled Old Hill out for 171 at their opponents’ picturesque Haden Hill ground, before Fynn and Carrasco knocked off the runs without loss.

The records continue to tumble for Robbie Clarke’s side, who now sit 16 points clear at the top of Birmingham League Division Two after their closest rivals Fordhouses were well beaten on Saturday.

It is the first time since the club started league cricket in 1972 that Oswestry have won their first five games.

They are the only team of the 48 in the Birmingham League with a 100 per cent record.

Saturday’s victory was the first by 10 wickets since they first entered the Birmingham League in 2008.

Fynn has already scored 474 league runs, 137 more than his nearest rival in the Birmingham League.

The second-placed batsman, Atiq Ur Rehman of Old Elizabethans, will be playing against Oswestry at Morda Road on Saturday.

“It was a great performance, but we know there’s still plenty of hard work to do,” said Clarke. “We look a good side at the moment, but in cricket you can never take anything for granted.”

Old Hill chose to bat first and were soon in trouble, as Sadaf Hussain and Ian Davies dismissed both openers.

Davies ended up with 3-32 and left-arm spinner Charlie Morris 4-34 as wickets fell in quick succession, and at 129-9 the home side were in desperate trouble.

A last-wicket stand of 42 between veteran Nigel Davenport (44) and Aamir Mansoor (25no) boosted the total to 171 – but Oswestry’s reply got off to a flying start.

Fynn hit three fours through the covers off the first over of the innings, bowled by Mansoor.

And Carrasco performed the same feat off the second over from Zahid Kafiat to set the tone of the innings.

Neither batsman looked in trouble as they continued to hit the ball to all parts of the ground, and they saw Oswestry to victory in just 27.1 overs. Fynn ended on 79no, with 11 fours and one six, and Carrasco on 73no (13 fours).

Next up for Oswestry is a home game with Old Elizabethans on Saturday (midday), when a big crowd is expected at Morda Road to see if Clarke’s side can keep their good run going.