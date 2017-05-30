Maternity unit closes for bank holiday weekend

Maternity services have been suspended twice in Oswestry over the weekend.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) confirmed it was forced to take the action at Oswestry’s Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) from 11pm on Thursday because of staff sickness and an increase in activity at its MLU in Wrekin and its consultant-led unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Services at Bridgnorth MLU were suspended from 8pm, and were scheduled to be lifted at 8am on Friday.

It was then announced services at both MLUs were to be suspended from 8pm on Friday until today at 8am.

It comes as campaigners call for the two rural MLUs, along with a third at Ludlow, to not be reduced to overnight closures with an on-call service.

Sarah Jamieson, head of midwifery at SaTH, said: “Unfortunately because of ongoing staff sickness, we temporarily suspended services at Bridgnorth and Oswestry MLU.

“The decision to temporarily suspend services was not taken lightly, and was made by senior midwives, senior clinicians and executive directors.”

She added: “We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth and Oswestry and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour while services are suspended.

“We never take such decisions lightly and we review all risks to ensure the safety of all women using the service.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Last week, Liz Grayson, the mother-of-four behind the Save Oswestry Maternity Unit campaign, called on mothers-to-be to have their babies at the Oswestry MLU.

She said: “There is still no certainty about the unit’s future and certainly we have a big fight on our hands to keep the opportunity to stay in overnight after baby is born.

“For now, though, the unit remains open – so keep using it otherwise they have an easy reason to take it away.”