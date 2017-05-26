Prayers for Manchester in Oswestry

Prayers for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack will be said in Oswestry tomorrow (Saturday, May 27).

Rev Simon Thorburn and Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Vince Hunt, are inviting people from the town and visitors to come to St Oswald's Parish Church between 5pm and 6pm to pray and light a candle in memory of the victims and their families.

Prayers will also be said for peace and for the city of Manchester.

The attack on Monday night saw 22 people die and more than 60 people injured as they left a pop concert at the Manchester Arena.