World famous Red Arrows set for Open Farm Sunday fly past at Ellesmere farm

A FARM in Ellesmere is hoping repeat a successful fundraising day when it opens up to the public on June 11 - with the help of the famous Red Arrows.

Winston Farm, in Tetchill, raised £1,600 for Oswestry’s Hope House Children’s Hospice when it took part in Open Farm Sunday in 2016.

Owner Steve Jones was delighted to take part in last year’s event and couldn’t wait to open his farm up again, and hopes with a superb barbecue and a falconry display, the crowds will come to support Hope House.

“We did it last year and it went really well,” said Steve, who admitted he might have one or two more tricks up his sleeve when it comes to entertainment.

“We had more than 450 people come to the farm and we raised £1,600 for Hope House.

“The Co-op donated all the Herefordshire beefburgers for the barbecue, which went down well.

“It’s the same this year, except that we have a falconry display. We’re working on few things that might surprise too.

"And the Red Arrows rang me last night to say they were going to do a fly past between 1-2pm on our open farm Sunday.

“We’ve lots of baby animals too, with something that might be a surprise too.It’s free entry, but we’ll be donating all the money from the barbecue to Hope House.

“I’d like to thank the Co-op for donating the food again and Shropshire Wildlife Trust for sponsoring the falconry display.

“Donations for a raffle would be well received, plus any more donations for Hope House.”

The farm (SY12 9BA) will be open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, June 11.