Rugby sisters on the ball

Talented sisters from Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere have been selected to play for regional rugby squads.

Year 10 students Abi and Jess Kershaw made their regional debuts after successfully tackling county rugby.

Jess was invited to attend a selection trial at Sheffield University to play for the North of England Girls Rugby team and she has since played three regional matches, one as captain.

Abi represented the Midlands Regional team last Sunday.

The North England 7s team is still under selection but the sisters are both hoping to have the opportunity to pit their skills against one another at the tournament.