Black Park Chamber Music Festival takes place this weekend

Over the weekend (May 26-28) there is a Chamber Music Festival taking place at Black Park Chapel, Chirk.

This is an exciting whole weekend event in association with the Cambrian Orchestra which consists of workshops and performances, something for everyone, invaluable for music students and a treat for anyone who enjoys both classical and contemporary music performed by professional musicians.

It begins on Friday, with a Strings Day when from 9.30am-1pm Janet Pinder-Emery will hold a workshop on the Alexander Technique for Musicians. All ages and abilities are welcome, the cost per person being £35.

This will be followed with a String Masterclass with conductor Richard Howarth from 2-5pm, the cost of which is £25 per person.

Friday will conclude with a String Quartet Concert with Lucy Arch and Anthena Strings, doors open 7pm; tickets are £7 or £5 for workshop/masterclass participants, free entry for ages eight-25 years inclusive.

The concert will see the Quarter performing contempory music as well as classical, including songs by Adele, One Direction and Queen.

On Saturday, May 27, there will be a concert with the Cambrian Orchestra at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm), tickets for which are £12.50 and £8.50 for workshop/masterclass participants; free entry for those aged eight-25 years inclusive.

Grateful thanks to Cavatina Chamber Music Trust for sponsoring the Friday evening and Saturday evening concerts.

The weekend festival will conclude on Sunday, May 28, with a workshop from 10am-5pm with a Performance Class and recital with Laurence Perkins (bassoon) and Maddy Aldis-Evans (oboe) and followed with a short concert; tickets for the day are £35.

For more information and to register for the workshops or purchase tickets for the concerts please visit the website www.blackpark.org.uk or email blackparkchapel@gmail.com or call 01691 778800.