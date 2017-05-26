Take a trip to the coast - on two wheels

A popular nighttime fundraiser on two wheels returns later this year.

The Oswestry to the Coast Midnight Ride will take place on Saturday, July 15, and is asking fundraisers to cover nearly 90 miles to Aberdovey in just a few hours.

But there’s a welcome at the end as the route finishes at the Medina Cafe where food and drinks will be ready and waiting for the weary riders.

Alan Lewis, the man behind the tour, said he hopes this second excursion will be as popular as its previous two outings, but stressed its about the experience and not how fast you are.

He continued: “We’ve had a good response in the past and once again we will be giving all the donations to charity, which this year will be the Severn Hospice as it’s where my mum and granddad were cared for, so there’s a close connection.

“This year has started off quite well, we’ve got 10 people registered already and it’s a new route this year, although the destination will be the same. The challenge is being up all night, but then riding at night means we have the roads almost completely to ourselves, so it’s a unique experience.

“There last two years have been pretty amazing.”

Those on the tour will depart Stuart Barkley Cycles on Salop Road on the stroke of midnight and will head first to Llanymynech, then on to Llanfyllin and Bala, where they will stop for refreshments and bike maintenance, before heading on to Dolgellau and Tywyn, before reaching their destination at around 5.30am.

Alan added: “We couldn’t do it without Peter and Claire at Stuart Barkley, they follow us and help with maintenance and repairs and we use their shop as a registration point.

“This event would be a lot more difficult to achieve without them.”

Those taking part are asked to make a £30 donation which will go to the Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury.

To sign up visit www.facebook.com and search ‘Oswestry to the Coast Midnight Ride’ where you can find the link.