Hair-raising battle of the YFC

There was standing room only at Llanarmon Village Hall as Llangollen Young Farmers Battle of the Beards took place.

The event was organised to raise money for Manchester Children’s Hospital which was chosen in memory of former YFC member Jake Hughes, of Glyn Ceiriog.

Nine club members stopped shaving for the lambing season after presenting themselves clean shaven at their club night on March 9.

President Dylan Roberts judged, placing Dan Owen in first place, with Iolo Francis in second place in the best beard competition.

Members also took part in a speed-shearing final, won by Aled Jones.

Club members, families and friends donated to the buffet and huge raffle which was added to the £360 raised at Christmas time to go towards the charity.

Jake had originally set out in July 2015 to raise £5,000 to help improve facilities for children and their families on the children’s bone marrow transplant ward with family and friends, but he sadly died in August 2015, aged 16.

Since then family and friends in the area have rallied together and the sum raised in his memory now stands at over £23,000.