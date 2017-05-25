Anyone know where this machine gun is?

It was a magnificent fundraising gesture by the people of Oswestry – and now the fruits of their labour has gone missing…

Back in 1900, the town’s bigwigs – mainly the gentry and officers – raised the fantastic sum of £700 to buy a Maxim machine gun, to be used in the second Boer War.

To put that gesture into perspective, in today’s money that would be about £34,000.

The gun saw action in the Boer War, as did 120 men from Oswestry who were sent out to fight – a huge contingent from one small town.

The machine gun played a key role and was twice mentioned in despatches for making a significant contribution to the war effort.

It made it safely back to Oswestry, and in 1953 it was on display in the Guildhall. But now no-one knows where it is.

Sara Cox of the Oswestry Family and Local History Group is now hoping an Advertizer reader can help solve the mystery.

“We would like it back so it can be properly displayed,” she said.

“We have a picture of the gun (reproduced above) – and also in it are Norman Lloyd of Chirk (second from left in the front row) and Sgt Beaumont (in the hat, crouching behind the gun) – and we know it was under the command of Major Vaux of the Northumberland Yeomanry.

“But we don’t know what has happened to it.

“We know it’s not in the Guildhall any longer, it’s not in Shrewsbury’s museum and it’s not in the Tower of London. We do know it was used at Park Hall for training troops going out to the First World War.

“We’d love to know what happened to it – after all, it belongs to the people of Oswestry.”

The history group is also compiling a ledger of the part played by townfolk in the Boer War, and would like to hear from any ancestors of the men who were in the Oswestry Yeomanry or volunteers named on the commemorative plaque in the Guildhall.

Anyone who can help can ask to speak to Mrs Cox or a group member at Oswestry Library, or send an email to admin@oswestrygenealogy.org.uk