Minute's silence to be held to remember those who died in Manchester attack

A MINUTE'S silence will be held today in memory of all those who died in the Manchester attack.
The silence, to mark the nation's solidarity with those who were injured in the blast as well as others affected - will be held at 11am
Flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until tonight.
On Monday, 22 people were killed and more than 60 injured when after suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made device at the Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester Arena. The attacker died at the scene.
