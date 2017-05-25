Grandmother renews calls for speed camera

A grandmother has renewed her calls to see a permanent speed camera installed in Gobowen.

Dot Basham, who successfully led a campaign to get a zebra crossing installed on the St Martins Road, says more must be done to tackle speeding motorists on the 30mph stretch, which is a main route for pupils attending the primary school.

Mrs Basham said vehicles travel like “bats out of hell”.

She added: “It’s not going to stop until a speed camera is there.

“We’ve got someone who is willing to put the money towards it. If we raise the money, why can’t we pay for it ourselves?

“This has gone on for a long time.”

Councillor Robert Macey said he has been working with the Shropshire Council highways team to look at “physical changes” that could be made to the road, but he added: “There is a certain criteria that has to be met and also visibility splays and sight lines are required for a speed camera.”

He said he would contact the Safer Roads Partnership, which is responsible for speed cameras, to see what could be done.

Meanwhile, local PCSOs carried out speed checks throughout April on roads in Gobowen, including the St Martins Road, when on one occasion a maximum speed of 47mph was recorded.

They explained: “We can’t issue tickets when we do the speed checks but we can certainly give motorists strong advice.

“The whole point is people see us in the area and they remember we do patrol there.”