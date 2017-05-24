Chirk fall to one wicket defeat by seasiders

In the North Wales Cricket League 1st XI League Premier Division, Chirk fell short as they were beaten at home by one wicket by Llandudno.

The hosts decided to have first use of the wicket and made a slow but steady start as three of the top five all gave themselves platforms.

However, Gareth Partridge (19), Nick Flack (21) and Stevie Kelshaw (24) failed to add to their good starts and were all dismissed.

After that, Chirk’s mid to low order failed to contribute, with the next best score coming from Luke Gardner at number 10 as he finished 11 not out as Chirk were bowled out for 116.

Pick of the Llandudno bowlers was Danial Evans, who took 4-13 off 10.2 overs as the visiting bowlers shared the wickets around.

It was Evans who starred with the bat for Llandudno too, as his 62, before being bowled by Flack, anchored the visiting innings as Chirk came desperately close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was left to the last wicket pair of Ajay Dhawan and Tom Thornton to see them home as they put on 12 crucial runs for the tenth wicket.

Skipper Andrew Swarbrick (pictured) led the way as his 4-32 from 12 overs gave Chirk hope and he was supported by Flack’s 2-36 off 11 and Gardner’s 3-27 off nine.

n Chirk picked up four points, and will look to bounce back in a tough clash against Menai Bridge on Saturday (1pm).

The Second XI will host Mold Seconds at Holyhead Road, also at 1pm.