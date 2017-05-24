Popular Oswestrian pub is up for sale

An Oswestry pub is up for sale.

The Oswestrian, in English Walls, is currently managed by Syd Hallam who has been behind the bar since he opened it in February 2005.

The pub is currently home to the Oswestry District Conservative Club, and is owned by its current membership.

However, the decision to sell the pub came after it was decided the committee and its members were reaching an age where they felt they could no longer run it.

Mr Hallam said: “I am hoping the pub will sell in the coming months and it will carry on the tradition of being a fantastic food outlet.

“There have been rumours the pub is closing down and that is not the case. We will be here until we find a new proprietor, whether that is in a few weeks’ time or a year’s time. But the pub will no longer be the Conservative Club, and is open to anyone who wants to buy it.”

The bar manager said he felt it was time for him to rest, and that he hoped the pub would be bought by people happy to carry on the business.

The price of the pub has not been disclosed.