Ellesmere taste first defeat as Starling lets fly

Shropshire County Cricket League Division Two

Ellesmere slumped to their first defeat of the season as they were beaten by five wickets at home to Allscott Firsts on Saturday.

Put into bat by their visitors, skipper Jonathan Mitchell set a positive tone for Ellesmere as he scored 54 at the top of the order.

He was ably supported down the order by Felix Ashley (25) and wicket keeper Max Smith, who finished 35 not out as the hosts set a target of 166 from 40 overs.

However, Allscott – who were tipped to dominate Shropshire County Cricket League Division Two – never looked in danger of losing, reaching their target in the first ball of the 37th over.

Opposition skipper Carl Starling’s 39 got them off to a flyer while the middle order pair of Jason Allen (30) and Shaun Rigby (40 not out) nearly saw them home before the former was dismissed by Rajinder Singh Saggu.

However, Allscott reach their total with five wickets to spare as Ellesmere only picked up five points for their efforts.

n The 2nd XI also picked up five points on Saturday, but unfortunately for them, it came from a cancellation.

They were due to head to Quatt, but the rain intervened and both sides picked up five points.

n The first team travel to Church Aston on Saturday (1pm) looking to bounce back while the Seconds host St George’s Fourths at home, also at 1pm.