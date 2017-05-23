Shropshire's own pop funk band are performing in Shrewsbury.

Hookstick, Shropshire’s own pop funk band will be providing a free gig for shoppers at the Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury from Midday - 2pm on Saturday May, 27 in support ‘Action on Hearing’

The outfit is made up a great array of talent including the amazing soul-based vocals of Kes C, or Kerri-Anne Collins, genius world-class guitar licks from Tom Stedman and virtuoso bass from Rachael Townend, great drumming and warm and distinctive backup vocals from Jonny Welburn, and keyboard support from Lane and Lane of the Beehouse Recording Studio.

During the gig, the band will be playing tracks from their recently released album, ‘Refugee’. The album has been created over the last 18 months; music is family-oriented pop-based with retro disco, funk and soul elements.

Songs are a mixture of feelgood, seventies elements but lyrics are bang up to date, reflecting the times we live in. You can buy ‘Refugee’ by Hookstick from any of the usual download sites such as iTunes, or stream it from Spotify. It’s also available from the record label Noochoon.

Hookstick are hoping to raise funds to support the charity’s invaluable research and educational programmes into hearing loss which obviously has a massive impact on the world of music.

As a part of the tour, Hookstick will also be playing at Palmer’s of Shrewsbury on the 3rd June, which is a pay to enter event. Information about the tour or the album can be gained from our website www.hook-stick.com.