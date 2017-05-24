It looks peaceful - but we need CCTV cameras

A campaign has been launched to make one corner of Oswestry safer.

The Advertizer was contacted by an anonymous resident who is looking to establish a petition calling for CCTV cameras to be installed in and around the skate park area off Unicorn Road and the nearby Whole Life Centre, Kidszone Nursery and the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre.

It comes after a series of incidents, including the vandalism of the nursery as reported in the Advertizer earlier this month.

The resident, who has been on the receiving end of anti-social behaviour, leading to them calling the police, said it is time something was done to stop the individuals who are “blighting” the area.

They continued: “There are a lot of concerns and it has got to be dealt with before it gets out of hand.

“After what happened to me, I felt I couldn’t go through that park for four weeks. It was horrible what I was subjected to and that is why I want to do this.

“But this isn’t something I can do on my own.”

They added: “I am going to be living here for the rest of my life and I want to enjoy this park and this area.”

The resident also hopes to help establish a Neighbourhood Watch scheme and has already called on the support of other residents, local councillors and West Mercia Police, but urged people to make sure they report any incidents to the police as well.

They added: “The police are doing their best in spite of limited manpower.”

Councillor Peter Cherrington, who represents Cabin Lane ward on Oswestry Town Council, said he is also keen to see action.

“If there is a petition I will gladly get on board and try to gain the support of the Shropshire councillors and take the request to the town council’s CCTV group,” he said.

Cllr Cherrington, who was chairman of the CCTV committee and was looking to be re-selected on to the group at last night’s council meeting, added: “We have a number of cameras in the town that do make people behave and I think if people were aware of CCTV cameras being down there it would help.”

He continued: “A Neighbourhood Watch scheme would also be a brilliant idea and I would be happy to work with residents on that and get the police involved.”

Anybody who would like to get involved in the campaign should send an email to oscomcares@aol.co.uk

Meanwhile, any incidents can be reported to the police by calling 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.