Inquest to open into death of Wrexham man after Gobowen car crash

An inquest is to be opened into the death of a Wrexham man following a car crash.

Jodie Michael Jordan, 23, from Penycae, died in a crash in Gobowen on Saturday, May 6.

The inquest opening will be held at the Coroner’s Court in Shrewsbury next Wednesday.

West Mercia Police appealed for information following the fatal collision near the junction of Henlle Road and the B5009.

A silver Audi, travelling southbound, is thought to have left the road and collided with a tree before catching fire at about 5am.

Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a car matching the description in the area around 5am.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the incident number 115s of May 6.