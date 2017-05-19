Just the ticket for coachman

An Ellesmere man has been named the UK Coach Driver of the Year.

Lakeside Coaches’ driver, Joe Hall, received the award at the 63rd UK Coach Rally held in Blackpool.

Joe, who lives in Ellesmere and whose father, Neal is a director at the company, is believed to be the youngest person to ever win the award.

The 20-year-old completed a road test around the coastal town in one of Lakesides’ brand new vehicles and was awarded the prestigious prize by traffic commissioner Kevin Rooney in front of Blackpool Tower.

Neal Hall said: “We are immensely proud of Joe as he has worked so hard and has such a natural ability behind the wheel. ”