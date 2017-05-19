Pony Club in national bid

Members of the Berwyn and Dee Pony Club are through to a national competition after success in a recent event.

The small team travelled to Foxes Riding School on the Wirral to take part in the Area 5 Pony Club horse and pony care competition.

Both the senior and junior competitions were won by Berwyn and Dee despite competition from schools across Cheshire, the North West and Shropshire.

The girls were tested on their knowledge of caring for the horses and how to ride safely.

They will now go on to compete against other areas in a competition in August.

Berwyn and Dee will soon be celebrating their 40 year anniversary and are looking to publish a book of stories and pictures to commemorate the big day. If you have any pictures of stories that could be included, please email marydaywell@hotmail.co.uk