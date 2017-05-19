Emillie and Ella make great start for Team Tennis

A fantastic performance has seen youngsters from Oswestry Team Tennis progress in a major competition.

The club has entered four girls in the Aegon Team Tennis 2017 tournament 12- and-under competition with Emillie Parsons-Hann and Ella Long taking on the first match, away to Market Drayton.

Both girls were dominant in the singles rubbers, playing some great tennis. Emillie won hers by 6-1, 6-0 and Ella did even better, winning 6-0, 6-0.

They were also successful in the doubles rubber, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Captain and parent Gary Edwards said: “Both girls played terrifically well and really did their club proud. The two points gained from this maEmillie Patch victory is a great start to the campaign.”

Kornelia Kielan and Ellie Edwards will represent Oswestry Team Tennis in the next match, at home to Telford Community Tennis Club and all four girls will play in the final match, away to Shrewsbury Club.